Cause unknown after Blairsville pool and garden store catches fire

Cause unknown after Blairsville pool and garden store catches fire

Cause unknown after Blairsville pool and garden store catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's unclear what sparked a fire at a local pool and garden store in Indiana County.

Plumes of black smoke were seen coming from Debnar's Pools in Blairsville on Sunday night, right off of Route 22.

No injuries were reported.