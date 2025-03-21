More than 40 cats rescued from Westmoreland County hoarding situation after owner found dead

A Westmoreland County rescue says it's caring for more than 40 cats after a hoarding situation.

Ninth Life Rescue Center says police contacted them after finding a person dead in their home in Ligonier. The rescue said there were "a large number" of cats without food and water for an unknown period of time, and many had already died.

So far, the rescue said it's caring for 40 cats, but they're trying to catch more that escaped when police had to force their way in.

Many of the cats are suffering from a long list of issues like dehydration, malnutrition, conjunctivitis and ear infections. "The kittens are especially in terrible condition," the rescue said.

Cat food, litter, and veterinary donations are desperately needed for an unexpected 40+ cat hoarding situation. Police... Posted by Ninth Life Rescue Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

"These cats have seen some things that are beyond our worst nightmares. Understandably they're pretty traumatized mentally but the majority are coming around quickly. Food is especially encouraging them to be friends," Ninth Life Rescue Center wrote on Facebook.

The rescue is now asking for help giving the cats "all the love and TLC they've been missing." They shared information about how to help on their Facebook page.

It's the latest case of animal hoarding in the Pittsburgh area.

In January, All But Furgotten said they saved nearly two dozen animals from a home in Murrysville. The rescue said 21 animals, including about 10 dogs, were living in a feces-filled home without heat.

A few months before that, All But Furgotten said 35 cats were removed from deplorable conditions at another home.