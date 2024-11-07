Over 30 cats removed from hoarding situation in Westmoreland County, rescue says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly three dozen cats were removed from what a rescue is calling a hoarding situation in Westmoreland County.

All But Furgotten said 35 "voiceless, innocent, and helpless souls" were removed from deplorable conditions on Monday. The nonprofit said it believes more are still trapped.

"These cats lived a life of utter neglect. They are suffering from upper respiratory infections, severe matting, ear infections, etc. But their injuries go beyond than what we can see. They are traumatized and scared," the rescue wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of the house where they were found.

Ninth Life Rescue Center said it helped All But Furgotten humane officers and code enforcement with the hoarding situation. As of Tuesday, the shelter had taken in 14 cats.

"They are suffering from skin conditions, upper respiratory infections, urine burn, various ear infections, dental disease, internal parasites, and mouth ulcers. No one is spayed or neutered. Understandably they are very scared right now but we look forward to getting to know their sweet personalities," Ninth Life Rescue Center said in a Facebook post.

"Today starts a new beginning for them. A clean environment, vet care to get them feeling better, no more breeding, and grooming are just the start."

All But Furgotten said it's grateful to be a part of the cats' journey to healing. "They will all need proper vetting, grooming, and lots of love," the shelter said.

Both nonprofits are asking for donations to help pay for the medical care the cats need.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.