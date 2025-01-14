Nearly two dozen animals need loving homes after being rescued from hoarding situation in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - Nearly two dozen animals will soon need loving homes after they were rescued from a hoarding situation in Westmoreland County.

About 10 dogs of a variety of breeds, two cats, two ferrets, a parakeet, a bunny, guinea pigs, mice, and hamsters who were living in dangerous conditions in a Murrysville home are now safe and warm.

Hannah Novak is a board member for All But Furgotten, and she said the nonprofit rescue received a humane call for the home last week. Their volunteer humane officers conducted a welfare check and executed a search warrant on Sunday night.

"Not only clutter but there was feces, urine, just a lot of garbage all over the place so then the animals were living in their own feces as well," Novak said.

She said the dogs they saved included two yellow labs, one black lab, a lab pit mix, two lab pit mixes, two huskies, a pit bull, a puggle, and another pit mix.

"Lots of the dogs, most of the dogs were kept in crates in the basement. It was very unsanitary conditions, deplorable conditions, which poses a health hazard not only for the animals but also for the humans themselves," she added.

To make the situation worse, there was no heat in the house.

"So, with especially these temperatures dropping, it was really imperative to get them out. Not only because of the unsanitary conditions but because it was so cold and there was no heat to the home," Novak said.

All 21 animals will go to the vet to get care. She said some of them are in bad shape and need immediate medical care.

"We have a couple of dogs that are in need of some medical care. We have one in particular who already has a medical foster lined up. He is pretty emaciated," Novak said.

"The ferrets, some of them are on the skinnier side, as well as the mice and the hamsters. They're in pretty rough shape, eye infections from the unsanitary conditions," she added.

Novak said cases like this are never easy — and hoarding situations have become all too common.

"I think we have to recognize as a community that hoarding is a mental illness. And while it is considered neglect and the animals suffer, we will fight for that. It's a double-edged sword because, I mean, these people need help as well. So, we are making efforts to get them help as well. Because once it gets to a certain point too, it's hard to ask for help," she said.

Novak can't wait to see the animals' lives turn around.

Ninth Life Rescue Center took in the smaller animals to assist, and All But Furgotten is caring for the dogs, who are all very friendly.

"They are happy to see people. They're happy to run in a yard and get some fresh air. So, I just hope they all find a loving home where they cannot be in a crate all the time. They can have a yard and a couch and really just get all the love and care they deserve," said Novak.

She said it was a team effort. The Murrysville Police Department and CART (the Westmorland County animal response team) helped in the seizure of the animals.

All of the animals must be on a 10-day quarantine — but they're looking for people who want to foster to adopt right now. If you're interested, you can fill out an application. All But Furgotten will take care of the spay or neuter.

You can also help the nonprofit rescue by donating, as they run solely on donations.

Fostering, adoption, and donation details can be found on All But Furgotten's website.