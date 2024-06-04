Castle Shannon woman offering her services to haul your garbage away using 'Someone Else's Pickup'

'Someone Else's Pickup' available for hire and it's just what it sounds like

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Anyone with a pickup truck can tell you that they often get calls from friends to haul something away -- as it's always better to use someone else's pickup. For one local woman, that's exactly what she named her business.

"My name is Else, so it's actually 'Someone Else's Pickup'," said Else Franzmann.

KDKA

It's not the first time Franzmann has played off of her name.

Up until four years ago, a bar in Castle Shannon was named Someone Else's Bar.

"So I had a restaurant for a few years had a big truck after I closed it and said, what do you do with a big truck" Franzmann asked.

The answer to that question is, a lot.

"I move furniture," Franzmann said. "I take mulch to people's houses, clean out garages, take it to the dump."

Else enjoys recycling things folks want to dump and has made a number of runs from nurseries with plants and bagged and loose mulch.

You name it and she's probably hauled it, including the kitchen sink.

"I did pick up 55 or so shoe boxes at a cleanup the other day," Franzmann said.

Just a woman and her truck, she gets a helper when needed and charges by the hour and by the mile, so the price varies by the job.

Franzmann works at a diner a couple of days per week in addition to her driving.

Her personal hourly rate is $50-60 per hour plus the miles, and she is busy.

She lives in Castle Shannon, but said as long as you the pay the miles, she'll drive and haul for whatever is needed.