Carrick High School students return to classroom days after stabbing

Carrick High School students returned to the classroom on Monday, days after three students were stabbed during an attack.

Students were back on Monday amid an increase in police presence and resources at the high school. Police said 16-year-old Anthony Taulton brought a kitchen knife from home, concealing it in his bookbag during a search and a pass through a metal detector.

Pittsburgh Public Schools leadership talked to the group of students who witnessed the stabbing on Sept. 24.

"Their main message was they want people to know that this was an isolated incident and they are really proud of Carrick, they are proud of their high school," PPS Assistant Superintendent Nina Sacco said on Monday.

Sacco said that before students returned on Monday, the district ensured all of its metal detectors were working properly, "which they were."

"We continue to have all students enter through metal detectors, have bags checked," she said. "We do have school police officers, in addition to security. We did have the addition of city police today for arrival or dismissal and our school police chief and our police assistant chief were also present."

Sacco said she does not know how long Pittsburgh police officers will be around, but she added that school police will continue to support as needed.

"Some of these measures were already in place, so nothing new?" KDKA's Mamie Bah asked.

"I would just say being vigilant and the addition of city police today for the duration of the week, for as long as they are able to support," Sacco said.

The assistant superintendent reminded students that if they know something or hear something, they should use the Safe2Say Something program.

"I'm hoping for the school they've learned their lesson and corrected the problem that happened that got a weapon into the school," parent Beth said.