3 students injured in stabbing at Carrick High School; suspect in custody, authorities say

Three students were injured at Carrick High School on Wednesday morning following a stabbing, authorities said.

Pittsburgh police, firefighters and EMS personnel were dispatched to the school for a "critical incident," Pittsburgh Public Safety said Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement detailing the incident, saying a student used a "small knife" to injure three other students.

All victims are receiving medical attention as of 9:25 a.m. Two students were transported by EMS personnel for stab wounds to their abdomens, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. One patient was last listed in critical condition, while another was listed as stable.

The student responsible is in custody, officials said. The suspect also sustained a laceration to his hand. He was treated at the scene by medics before being turned over to police.

The school was placed on lockdown and will remain in "secure" status for the rest of the day, meaning outside doors will remain locked, officials said.

"While details are developing, we have been advised that one student's injury may be more serious," the Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said. "We are grateful for the swift action of school staff, School Police, and the City of Pittsburgh's first responders. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."

