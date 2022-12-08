Watch CBS News
Cannabis company announced medical marijuana partnership with Wiz Khalifa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A cannabis company has announced the launch of Khalifa Kush, a premium medical marijuana product in Pennsylvania.

The product is the result of a partnership between Trulieve and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.

Khalifa will be here in Western Pennsylvania to meet with medical marijuana patients for the Pennsylvania launch of his branded products.

He'll be at the Trulieve locations in Squirrel Hill and in Washington. 

