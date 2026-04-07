Pennsylvania 19-year-old admits to drinking before crash that killed teen, injured 2 passengers, police say

A 19-year-old admitted to drinking before he caused a crash that killed a teenager and injured two other passengers in Cambria County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to a public information release report from state police, the 19-year-old man was driving a Nissan Rogue on Beaver Valley Road in Clearfield Township around 5 a.m. on Saturday when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed.

Police said a juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two more passengers were taken to the hospital, one by helicopter and another by ambulance, troopers said. Police didn't release the other passengers' ages.

While at the scene, police said they learned that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, which he admitted to drinking. Police said the 19-year-old suffered a "suspected minor injury" but wasn't taken to the hospital.

The Glendale School District identified the boy killed as 12th grader Carter Gallaher. According to Gallaher's obituary, the 17-year-old was the class president and a varsity football player who loved the outdoors, fishing and music. He had plans to join the Army someday, his obituary said.

The Glendale School District said that counselors would be at the school on Tuesday for any students or employees who needed help.

"Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to Carter's family and friends as they navigate this loss," the superintendent's letter said. "Thank you for your continued support as we come together as a school community during this difficult time."