Watch CBS News
Sports

Steelers captain and defensive tackle Cam Heyward named second-team All-Pro

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

For the sixth time in his NFL career, Steelers captain and defensive tackle Cam Heyward has been named to the NFL's All-Pro team by the Associated Press. 

This is the second time in his 15-year career that he has been named second team All-Pro and has four time been named first team All-Pro. 

In the 2025 season, Heyward recorded 78 total tackles, including 38 solo tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six passes defended, and a forced fumble. 

Heyward and Hall of Famer Joe Greene are the only interior defensive linemen in the history of the Steelers to be voted first-team All-Pro four times. 

Along with getting the second-team honors from AP, Pro Football Focus named Heyward to their first-team All-Pro earlier in the week. According to PFF's metrics, he was the only interior defensive lineman to earn a 90-plus grade this season, as well as the only interior defensive lineman to earn grades above 80 as both a pass rusher and run defender. 

Heyward was named first-team All-Pro in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2024. In 2020, he was named second-team All-Pro. 

Former Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens, now with the Dallas Cowboys, was named second-team All-Pro, as well. 

The Steelers are gearing up for their Monday Night Football Wild Card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium against the Houston Texans this week. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue