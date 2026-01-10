Steelers captain and defensive tackle Cam Heyward named second-team All-Pro

For the sixth time in his NFL career, Steelers captain and defensive tackle Cam Heyward has been named to the NFL's All-Pro team by the Associated Press.

This is the second time in his 15-year career that he has been named second team All-Pro and has four time been named first team All-Pro.

In the 2025 season, Heyward recorded 78 total tackles, including 38 solo tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Heyward and Hall of Famer Joe Greene are the only interior defensive linemen in the history of the Steelers to be voted first-team All-Pro four times.

Along with getting the second-team honors from AP, Pro Football Focus named Heyward to their first-team All-Pro earlier in the week. According to PFF's metrics, he was the only interior defensive lineman to earn a 90-plus grade this season, as well as the only interior defensive lineman to earn grades above 80 as both a pass rusher and run defender.

Heyward was named first-team All-Pro in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2024. In 2020, he was named second-team All-Pro.

Former Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens, now with the Dallas Cowboys, was named second-team All-Pro, as well.

The Steelers are gearing up for their Monday Night Football Wild Card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium against the Houston Texans this week.