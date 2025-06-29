Pittsburgh in for a calm, but humid weather day on Sunday

We finally get a break from the rain and storms today. You'd think we'd also get a break from humidity and heat as well but that isn't going to be the case. Today will be hotter than yesterday with highs near 88 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 86°. Humidity levels will also remain in the high range with dewpoints in the upper 60s all day long. Temperatures do finally dip below 70 degrees this morning; the first time we've done that since last Saturday.

As we head through the day, there are a couple of things to talk about. First off, if you're reading this before 10 a.m., there is likely some fairly dense fog out there in spots, with the fog being denser to the north of Pittsburgh, where skies were clear all night. Places south of I-70 probably won't see too much fog due to cloudy skies not allowing sufficient cooling.

The other issue is the potential for high ozone levels making their way to the surface. Ozone develops due to a chemical process in the mid-levels due to greenhouse gases and energy from the sun's rays. Most development happens in the afternoon. At least for now, readings remain low, but that may change this afternoon.

We will monitor things there, but at least this morning, I am not seeing anything too concerning.

Looking ahead, there seems to be some uncertainty about Monday when it comes to rain and storm chances. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has us painted in as a marginal level one out of five risk of severe weather on Monday. They do not have us having a severe weather risk on Tuesday.

I think the data this morning is heavily leaning towards the higher risk of severe weather happening on Tuesday. There is a chance for strong storms as a warm front lifts through late Monday into Tuesday, but this storm chance happens right at midnight. Most storm activity should come on Tuesday. Similar to what we have seen over the past couple of days, strong winds and flooding due to downpours are the main concern.

Tuesday is when relief really arrives as a cold front sweeps through, taking the excess moisture with it.

Temperatures at that time will return to near normal for this time of the year, with highs hitting the mid-80s for the rest of the week, with morning lows in the mid to low 60s.

