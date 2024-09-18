Butler Transit Authority launches mobile pay system - RideBTA

BUTLER (KDKA) - Riders using the Butler Transit Authority's buses have a new way to pay – and it's something they'll have to adapt to.

The new system launched on Tuesday – and it's supposed to make purchasing your fare as easy as clicking a button.

James McDeavitt calls himself a "brick-and-mortar" kind of guy. But when it comes to paying for the bus…

"It's time for change – keep up with technology," he said. "We want to say… "keep up with the Joneses."

A lot of people will have to "keep up with the Joneses" as the Butler Transit Authority is launching RideBTA.

"I don't know how long I'll be taking the bus for," Kevin Letterle of Butler said. "But if it's gonna be for a while, I'll obviously use the app."

It comes after a period of experimentation.

"We've been testing it out for the past couple of weeks," John Paul, executive director of the Butler Transit Authority, said. "We thought we had most of the bumps smoothed out."

Riders can check schedules. But now, they can use their phones to buy passes and tickets.

BTA's executive director says the process of paying should be much faster now.

"This new system is instantaneous – so there is no delay," Paul said. "Whenever anyone loads anything into the new system."

And the old system with those connect card machines? They've been taken out of service.

"They can probably use them until it's empty, but they won't be able to re-load them," Paul said.

Some riders tell us they wish they had more notice.

"I had no clue that they were doing that," Amanda Foran of Butler said.

"We're doing some advertising updates to roll out the system more effectively to the people," Paul said.

If you are a senior citizen, your senior pass that you can obtain is still free. That will remain in physical form. Floyd Miller still appreciates that.

"I'd rather use it the old way," he said. "I like the old school."

Riders can still pay in-person for their fares at the counter, or as they are boarding the bus.