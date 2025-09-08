Butler County EMT involved in youth football charged with sexually assaulting 3 boys

A Butler County EMT involved with a youth football program is accused of sexually assaulting three boys.

Nathan Mitchell of Mars is facing several charges, including sexual assault by a sports official, indecent assault of a person substantially impaired and corruption of minors. He was a part-time EMT with Quality EMS and was involved in a youth football program in Adams Township.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began when state police got a call on Aug. 24 about a boy who had been inappropriately touched by Mitchell.

State police then started interviewing other victims. Police said two of the boys told similar stories, saying that Mitchell would invite them over for a sleepover, make a bed for them on the floor, give them melatonin and then sexually assault them. Two of the boys said Mitchell would tell them that he loved them, which made them uncomfortable.

One of the boys said Mitchell would tell him to shower in his ensuite bathroom, and the boy worried there may be a camera in there. That boy also told police that Mitchell sometimes hurt him by slapping him and flicking him.

Quality EMS confirmed last week that Mitchell had been a part-time staff member for the past two and a half years. He was placed on leave, and in a statement posted to social media on Monday, Quality EMS said he was no longer employed.

"Quality EMS remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and public safety. At this time, we have no further comments to make," Quality EMS said.