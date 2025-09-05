Butler County EMT under investigation for indecent assault involving youth football program

An EMT in Butler County is under investigation for disturbing conduct tied to children.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a report of indecent assault involving a youth football program in Adams Township. The suspect, Nathan Mitchell, works in some capacity with the program and is an EMT at Quality EMS in Mars. Authorities were first notified of the accusations on Aug. 24.

Quality EMS said in a post on Facebook on Friday that Mitchell has been a part-time staff member for the last 2 1/2 years, adding he underwent "thorough" background checks by the FBI and state police. He is currently on leave.

"There are no reports of allegations or known incidents in relation to EMT Mitchell during the course of his duties at Quality EMS," the statement added.

While Mitchell is currently off the job, people in the community said the statement offers little comfort to people who have just learned of the allegations.

"They need to do more background checks before they hire these people," a community member said.

KDKA reached out to the Mars Area School District, which said it is aware of the investigation and Mitchell "will not be granted access to any Mars Area School District buildings or facilities."