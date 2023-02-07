Watch CBS News
Local News

Butler City Police searching for missing juvenile girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Butler City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Karina Lynn Ingram-McKibbin, 16, was reported missing by her father on Feb. 6, 2023.

butler-co-missing-girl-kdka-2-7-2023.png
Karina Lynn Ingram-McKibbin, 16, has been missing since Feb. 6, 2023. KDKA

Karina is described as 5-foot-1 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt. 

She resides in Butler City and has missed two days of school, according to a statement from the police. Karina was known to be in the Knoch School District area on Feb. 5 and then possibly in the city of Butler the following day, police said.

She has relatives in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler 911. 

First published on February 7, 2023 / 2:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.