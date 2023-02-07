Butler City Police searching for missing juvenile girl

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Butler City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Karina Lynn Ingram-McKibbin, 16, was reported missing by her father on Feb. 6, 2023.

Karina Lynn Ingram-McKibbin, 16, has been missing since Feb. 6, 2023. KDKA

Karina is described as 5-foot-1 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt.

She resides in Butler City and has missed two days of school, according to a statement from the police. Karina was known to be in the Knoch School District area on Feb. 5 and then possibly in the city of Butler the following day, police said.

She has relatives in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler 911.