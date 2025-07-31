Replica Bucco Bricks start arriving to fans

The Bucco Brick saga continues, and this latest chapter is a bit happier for brick owners. The replica bricks are starting to arrive to those who requested them.

The replica Bucco Bricks are like the ones that sat outside PNC Park with the same messages. Fans said it's a way for the team to make amends after the bricks were removed and later found at a recycling facility.

After all the anger and anguish, the brick owners are getting all they asked for in the first place: their bricks.

"I was expecting some cheap piece of plastic, but it's a real brick," Tim Garrow said.

Over the past week or so, people started getting a box with their brick and a letter from team owner Bob Nutting, thanking them for being part of the program.

"It was something. We always enjoyed looking for the brick," Garrow said.

"I could always count on it being there," Kyle Adema said.

Over the course of the last few months, that's the takeaway. While it may have just been a brick in the sidewalk, to the thousands of people who bought one, it was so much more. It was memories, a pilgrimage before the game and a show of their love for the team.

"This is the first time I've had it out of the box. It does, man. It means a lot," Adema said over Zoom.

While some fans still aren't thrilled with how this process was handled, they appreciate this move by the Pirates to get these to fans. The team has told KDKA-TV about 3,000 people requested their brick.

"This was nice to get, I'll be honest. It's pretty cool to have this," Adema said.

Where are brick owners putting them?

"I want to put it on the mantelpiece, but my wife is saying no, so I have a little office space upstairs so it will probably end up on my desk up there," Garrow said.

With the new bronze display, the Pirates have promised, brick owners feel it's a good way to preserve their memories.