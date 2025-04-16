Pirates to offer owners of "Bucco Bricks" a free replica of their keepsake

In an open letter to Pirates fans, Pirates President Travis Williams announced a new program from the team to the owners of "Bucco Bricks", the chance to get a complimentary replica of their brick.

"I know how meaningful the messages and tributes are. We respect that. We appreciate that," Williams wrote in his letter. "We are, and have always been, absolutely committed to ensuring these special messages and tributes live on permanently at PNC Park."

The Pirates are offering the replica bricks after the removal and planning of a new, permanent display that will showcase the original messages that were printed on the bricks. In 1999, the Bucco Bricks were sold before the opening of PNC Park.

According to the team, this is the third time they have had to replace the bricks due to cracking, wear and tear, and uneven surface areas. Williams' letter went on to say that the team has expedited the process of developing a new display.

"My hope is that, through our actions, you will be assured that we appreciate you and we care about you," Williams wrote.

To get one of the replicas, the original donors can go to this link and fill out a form to get their commemorative brick.

Bucco Bricks spotted at a recycling facility

After fans had asked questions about where their commemorative bricks had gone after being removed early this year, KDKA-TV sent several pictures and videos of the bricks at a recycling facility in Reserve Township.

"Unbelievable. That's unbelievable," said Mark Robinson at the time. "We bought those bricks. That's my brick. I mean, my daughter's name is literally on the brick. It's mine, and they just got rid of it. It's awful."

Following the news of the bricks being sent to a recycling facility, one owner of one of the bricks offered to purchase them from the facility to get them back to their rightful owners.

"These are just people who want to get in touch with the memories they have about baseball. The ones who helped them fall in love with baseball, and we can facilitate it," Brian Carothers said.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting responds to a fan in an email

As the fever pitch continued to rise from fans and Bucco Bricks owners, the Pirates' owner, Bob Nutting, responded to Carothers.

In the email, Nutting said he saw Carothers' interview with KDKA-TV and wanted to reach out to him. He added he would have supported selling the bricks to him if possible. Nutting said the images of the bricks "carelessly tossed aside" were a mistake, disrespectful, and offered his apologies.

The Pirates have not yet released plans for what the new, more permanent display will be, where it will be located, or what it will include.