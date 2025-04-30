Bruschetta with Herbed Ricotta and Spring Green Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is back in the kitchen with Katie O'Malley making something fresh for springtime!

Bruschetta with Herbed Ricotta and Spring Green Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk ricotta, at room temperature

3 tablespoons minced scallions, white and green parts

2 – 3 tablespoons minced fresh dill

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon Greek olive oil

1 round sourdough bread

Greek olive oil

Large clove of garlic – cut in half

Spring green salad (see recipe below)

Optional garnish for the bruschetta: Tomato Jam

Directions:

Place the ricotta in fine sieve lined with cheesecloth over a bowl and allow to drain for about 30 minutes. Transfer the drained ricotta to a bowl and add the scallions, dill, chives, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Drizzle in a small amount of olive oil and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Cut the bread round in half and cut each half into 6 thick slices to make 12 slices in total. Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper. Brush the bread with oil, place the bread slices on the parchment lined pan and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Rub the cut side of the garlic on the hot bread. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Top each piece of the toasted bread evenly with the herbed ricotta and a small dollop of tomato jam (if desired). Serve 2 warm slices per person with the spring green salad on the side.

Serves: 6

Spring Green Salad:

8 – 10 cups spring greens

¼ cup (or more to taste) freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup Greek olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Place the salad greens in a large bowl

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Dress the greens lightly with enough of the dressing to moisten and toss gently. Serve immediately.



