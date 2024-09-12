Two brothers wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including rape, taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two brothers who were wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including the rape of a child, were taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus's office, 23-year-old Conroy Salmon and 22-year-old Cameron Salmon were both found at a residence on Gearing Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Conroy was wanted on an active warrant out of West Mifflin from December 2023. He was charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault charges that involved two juvenile victims who alleged that he had sexually assaulted them five years earlier. He also had an arrest warrant for a probation violation in relation to a burglary case.

Meanwhile, Cameron had two active warrants that included probation violations on a firearms charge and fleeing police. Along with those two warrants, he was also wanted on two other warrants out of McKeesport and Pitcairn that were related to again fleeing police and stealing a U-Haul truck.

County sheriff's detectives learned that they were at the home on Gearing Avenue and approached the home on Wednesday afternoon.

Once they arrived and announced their presence they heard loud movements inside the home which they said indicated people running up stairs. The noise continued for approximately 25 minutes and then detectives breached the door and found the brothers inside an upstairs room.

The were taken into custody without incident and now are inside the Allegheny County Jail.