British Airways expands non-stop service from Pittsburgh to London

British Airways expands non-stop service from Pittsburgh to London
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — British Airways is expanding its non-stop service from Pittsburgh International Airport to London.

The airline is increasing flights from four to six days a week next spring. This means a plane will arrive at the airport every day except Saturday.

The airline returned to the airport in 2019 after a 20-year absence.

