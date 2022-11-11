British Airways expands non-stop service from Pittsburgh to London
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — British Airways is expanding its non-stop service from Pittsburgh International Airport to London.
The airline is increasing flights from four to six days a week next spring. This means a plane will arrive at the airport every day except Saturday.
The airline returned to the airport in 2019 after a 20-year absence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.