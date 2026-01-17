Main suspect accused of "brutal" bar beating at Aliquippa VFW found guilty on multiple charges

A man who was accused and stood trial for a "brutal" bar attack that happened in early 2025 at the Aliquippa VFW has been found guilty on multiple charges.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, Brett Ours was on trial for charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of instruments of crime, and simple assault.

On Friday, Ours was found guilty on all of the charges except for attempted murder.

It is not yet known when he'll be sentenced.

Man attacks and strangles another man at Aliquippa VFW

In early January 2025, police were alerted to an assault at the Aliquippa VFW when Ours was accused of repeatedly punching and strangling a man, later identified as Preston Coleman.

Police said at the time the surveillance video showed three bystanders watching but not intervening in the fight, and Coleman was described as "blood-soaked and frail" as a result of the attack.

Coleman was airlifted to a hospital after the fight, and police said they believed the two men did know one another.

A second man, Ronald Brown, was also charged in the fight as police said Brown walked into the bar in the middle of the fight and then proceeded to join in the beating of Coleman.

"[Brown] stood by and watched the assault occur. [Brown] clearly observed the severity of the assault and that the victim was completely helpless. [Brown] also knew at this time, nobody had dialed 911 and there was no help on the way for the victim. Seeing all of this and knowing all the facts, [Brown] made the decision to join in on the attack," Aliquippa police wrote on Facebook.

Ours taken into custody about a month after the fight

Nearly a month after the fight, the 39-year-old Ours was taken into custody following a standoff at a home on Allegheny Avenue in West Aliquippa.

The U.S. Marshals Service coordinated with local police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms in Ours' arrest.

Along with Ours and Brown, a bartender at the VFW was charged in the fight and turned herself into police.

Ireland Brown, the daughter of Ronald Brown, didn't participate in the fight but did help Ours get away.

"She's culpable because when we got there we asked her what happened and she lied to us initially and she told us she didn't know who did it and she didn't see anything," said Aliquippa Police Department Detective David Mosura. "She called her dad, she knew these people. I don't know [why she didn't call 911], I wish she had, maybe there would have been a different circumstance."

Ireland Brown ultimately admitted that Ours is a close family friend whom she refers to as uncle, and didn't call 911 until after he got away.

Police added that Ireland texted her father saying, "This dude can't stand up/I think this dude's gonna die/Brett won't stop beating him/He's gurgling, covered in blood/he's going to stab him."

Brown's dad arrived at the bar, and police said he participated in the beating of the victim. After that, according to court documents, Brown gave her dad a wash rag that he and Ours used to wipe away crucial blood evidence.