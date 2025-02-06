Watch CBS News
Breeze Airways adds new flight service between Pittsburgh and South Carolina

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Breeze Airways is introducing new flight service later this year between Pittsburgh and South Carolina.

The airline announced Wednesday that service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Greenville-Spartanburg will begin on May 1.

Flights will travel between the two cities on Thursdays and Sundays.

Fares are available for as low as $49 for one-way tickets.

"We're excited that Breeze continues to invest in the Pittsburgh market and grow their network here, said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of air service and commercial development at Pittsburgh International Airport. "This is the 13th destination Breeze is serving from Pittsburgh and adds another option for local travelers to get to the Carolinas. Breeze is a great partner and we are proud to support their growth since 2021 when Pittsburgh was an original launch market."

The addition of service between Pittsburgh and Greenville-Spartanburg comes after Spirit Airlines earlier this month announced the return of service between Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,

