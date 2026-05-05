Pittsburgh International Airport gets 3 new nonstop routes from budget airline Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is launching three new nonstop routes from Pittsburgh International Airport.

The budget airline will fly from Pittsburgh to Vero Beach, Florida; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Cancun, Mexico. The airport says the routes will operate three times a week seasonally on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Flights to Vero Beach will start on Oct. 1, and the international flights will start on Jan. 7.

The flights to Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic are Breeze Airways' first international flights offered from Pittsburgh.

Breeze Airways' founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a news release that the airline is "thrilled" by the growth it has seen in Pittsburgh and is excited to start offering international service to travelers.

This expansion puts Breeze up to 18 nonstop routes from Pittsburgh, which is second only to Southwest Airlines.

"Breeze is a fantastic partner in Pittsburgh, and we are thrilled to support their continued growth and investment with these three new routes," said Bryan Dietz, the senior vice president of air service and commercial development at Pittsburgh International Airport. "With 18 destinations available from Pittsburgh, Breeze offers travelers more options to places they want to go at a customizable price point to fit any budget. Thanks to Breeze for their commitment to the Pittsburgh region and demonstrating the strength of our market."

Breeze just began service between Pittsburgh and Louisville, and routes to Myrtle Beach are launching on July 3. The airport says the airline has also started phasing in its summer schedule, resuming seasonal routes like Jacksonville, Portland, Norfolk-Virginia Beach, San Diego and Los Angeles.