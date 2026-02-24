Budget airline Breeze launching nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach this summer

The budget airline Breeze is launching a new nonstop route from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach this summer.

Breeze announced on Tuesday that its new route will fly from Pittsburgh to the popular summer vacation spot in South Carolina on Mondays and Fridays, starting July 3.

"We are excited to now offer Myrtle Beach as a destination for our Pittsburgh Guests," David Neeleman, the founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said in a news release. "This new nonstop gives travelers an easy and affordable way to enjoy one of the East Coast's most popular beach destinations."

The airport says Breeze is the fourth carrier to offer nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, joining Allegiant Air, Southwest and Spirit Airlines. By airline count, that makes Myrtle Beach one of the airport's busiest nonstop markets.

It comes after Breeze last month announced that it would launch twice-weekly seasonal nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Louisville this spring. Breeze now has 15 nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh, putting it behind only Southwest, which has 21.

The flight from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach is about two hours, saving families from a day of driving, the airport says.

"Myrtle Beach continues to be a popular destination for Pittsburghers and this flight offers people in our region more nonstop options to get there," Bryan Dietz, the airport's senior vice president of air service and commercial development, said in a news release.

Service will be operated with a 137-seat Airbus A220-300 aircraft. It will leave from Pittsburgh at 12:17 p.m., arriving at Myrtle Beach at 1:51 p.m. The inbound flight will leave Myrtle Beach at 10 a.m. and get into Pittsburgh at 11:37 a.m.