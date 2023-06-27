Breeze Airways adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Budget airline Breeze Airways is adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay this fall.

The new route to the Tampa International Airport will start Oct. 5, with service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Breeze Airways, which launched in 2021, now flies to 12 cities out of the Pittsburgh International Airport.

"We have seen amazing demand in Pittsburgh as we continue to expand and grow at PIT," said Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey in a news release. "This new route to Tampa will offer our guests in Pennsylvania a 12th nonstop destination in just two years of service."

Breeze most recently added nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles. It also resumed seasonal service to Norfolk and launched nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, Long Island-Islip, Jacksonville and Portland, Maine, in the last few weeks.