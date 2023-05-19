Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Budget airline Breeze Airways is adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles this fall.

Starting Sept. 8, Breeze said it will transfer its existing Orange County service to Los Angeles on Mondays and Fridays.

In the coming weeks, Breeze will start flying from Pittsburgh International Airport to Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, Jacksonville, New York-Islip and Portland for the summer season.

The airport said Breeze is the first airline to connect Pittsburgh and Long Island-Islip with nonstop service in over 25 years. It'll also have the first nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Portland since the summer of 2021.

Breeze launched in May of 2021 and the airport said it has rapidly expanded into the Pittsburgh market.