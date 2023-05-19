Watch CBS News
Local News

Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Breeze adds 4 new destinations flying from Pittsburgh International
Breeze adds 4 new destinations flying from Pittsburgh International 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Budget airline Breeze Airways is adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles this fall. 

Starting Sept. 8, Breeze said it will transfer its existing Orange County service to Los Angeles on Mondays and Fridays. 

In the coming weeks, Breeze will start flying from Pittsburgh International Airport to Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, Jacksonville, New York-Islip and Portland for the summer season. 

The airport said Breeze is the first airline to connect Pittsburgh and Long Island-Islip with nonstop service in over 25 years. It'll also have the first nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Portland since the summer of 2021. 

Breeze launched in May of 2021 and the airport said it has rapidly expanded into the Pittsburgh market. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.