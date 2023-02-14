Breeze Airways adds 4 new destinations from Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Budget airline Breeze Airways is flying to four new cities out of the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Non-stop flights will begin to Raleigh-Durham on May 18, trips to Long Island-Islip and Jacksonville start on May 25 and service to Portland begins on June 2.

"We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can't get there nonstop. Pittsburgh residents can now get to Portland, Long Island, Jacksonville and Raleigh-Durham twice as fast, for about half the price," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement.

Allegiant Air serves Jacksonville twice a week while American Airlines serves Raleigh-Durham twice a day, but Islip and Portland are two new markets from Pittsburgh. The airport said it'll be the first time Pittsburgh is connected to Long Island nonstop for the first time in over 25 years.

The flights will operate to all four cities twice a week.