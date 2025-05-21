Brandon Rumbaugh, Pittsburgh-area veteran and motivational speaker, charged with raping 13-year-old

Brandon Rumbaugh, a Marine veteran, double amputee and motivational speaker from the Pittsburgh area, is facing charges after police said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl multiple times.

According to court paperwork, the investigation into Rumbaugh began on May 5 after Allegheny County police received a ChildLine report about a 13-year-old girl who said she had been sexually assaulted several times by a 34-year-old man.

During an interview, the victim told police that she had known Rumbaugh, whom she described as a family friend, since she was 10 years old, and when she was about 11 or 12, she started to talk to him on the phone.

(Photo: KDKA)

Police said the victim told detectives she spent the night in Rumbaugh's home in Pleasant Hills three times. The first time, she said nothing happened, but the two other times, she said Rumbaugh raped her twice each night, the criminal complaint says.

One time, she told police Rumbaugh bought her alcoholic iced tea, which she drank before they had sex, "but she didn't feel like herself."

Police said Rumbaugh told the victim "to keep this a secret until she was eighteen years old," according to court paperwork.

In 2009, Rumbaugh lost both legs in Afghanistan and now works as a motivational speaker. He was also recognized by the U.S. Marines with a Commendation Medal for valor.

Rumbaugh is facing a slew of charges, including rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault.