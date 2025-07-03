Man out on bond accused of shooting at police officers facing new charges for allegedly hitting officer with vehicle in Braddock

A man facing previous charges for allegedly shooting at police officers in January was arrested Wednesday and is accused of hitting a police officer with his vehicle in Braddock.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office says Mitchell Johnson, 20, of Braddock, was arrested following the incident that took place at the intersection of Braddock Avenue and 13th Street on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office says it all started when officers from the Munhall Police Department were looking for a car that was reported stolen and was spotted in Braddock.

When officers stopped the car, the driver, who police identified as Johnson, took off, hitting Munhall Police Assistant Chief Jamie Caterino in the process, the Sheriff's Office says.

The Sheriff's Office says a police chase ensued before Johnson crashed the car into a fence and two garages and took off on foot.

After Johnson left the area, officers from numerous departments and the sheriff's office surrounded Johnson's home and took him into custody when he showed up there around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office says.

The Sheriff's Office says that after being taken into custody, Johnson apologized to Caterino, who injured his arm and was treated at the scene for his injuries along with another officer who was injured.

"In this type of situation, a vehicle is just as dangerous and deadly a weapon as a firearm," said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus. "I'm relieved that the injuries to Assistant Chief Caterino and the Eastern Regional officer were minor, and I commend the quick thinking by our detectives to be at Johnson's house when he arrived, enabling them to take this dangerous person off the street."

Johnson is facing a number of new charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

The new charges come on top of attempted homicide charges he was already facing from an incident in January where he is accused of exchanging gunfire with police officers in Homestead following an alleged shoplifting incident.

Johnson was out on bond from those charges and is set to go to trial in the fall.