Alleyway shooting in Homestead leaves a man injured

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - On Sunday morning shortly after 1 a.m. Allegheny County Police were notified of a potential shoplifting incident in Homestead.

When responding officers arrived, the suspect 20-year-old Mitchell Johnson was found and fled the scene on Amity St to East Hazel Way.

Police then attempted to approach the suspect in an alley when he shot at them. One officer returned fire, hitting the suspect in the hand.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer, and carrying a firearm without a license.