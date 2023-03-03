Brackenridge advances plan to rename street where chief Justin McIntire died

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Brackenridge leaders advanced a plan to rename the street where fallen chief Justin McIntire grew up, lived and died.

On Thursday, the borough moved forward with advertising the ordinance that would change Third Avenue's name to McIntire Way.

McIntire was shot and killed while pursuing a wanted man in January.

"He grew up on Third Avenue, he lived on Third Avenue, he died on Third Avenue and his mother still lives there," Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser said at a meeting in February. "So we in Brackenridge hold him close to our hearts and we want to honor him and we also want to honor what he was."

Debbie Beale, a family friend, introduced the proposal, which the council and McIntire's family supported.