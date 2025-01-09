Boy's reaction to finding Paul Skenes baseball card goes viral

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A little boy is going viral for his reaction to finding a rare Paul Skenes baseball card.

It's not "the" rare Paul Skenes card that the Pirates are looking for in exchange for 30 years of season tickets behind home plate, but it's still a pretty big discovery, judging by Champ Stutt's reaction.

His family posted a video on TikTok, saying, "Excited is an understatement."

The TikTok, which has received almost 3 million views, opens with someone asking him, "Why are you crying?"

"Skenes! Skenes! One of one, one of one, literally one of one. One of one. See? Guys, guys, guys!" Champ says while hyperventilating. "I can't breathe. I can't breathe."

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast and Paul Skenes' girlfriend, commented on the video, "Brb showing Paul this immediately." She then posted a follow-up comment, writing, "Paul said he would love to invite Champ to a Pirates game this year."

As you can imagine, Champ was excited about that too.

His family filmed his reaction to Dunne's comment. "Paul Skenes said he wants to invite you to one of his baseball games to go watch him," his dad says.

Champ's eyes widen before he falls backward into bed, stunned. He comes back to life a second later and goes, "That's crazy!"

The hunt, however, is still on for the coveted one-of-a-kind Topps Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card.

In exchange for the card, the Pirates offered 30 years worth of season tickets behind home plate, along with other boons, including two signed jerseys and a meeting with Skenes himself. The deal prompted a frenzy that cleared out Pittsburgh-area trading card stores, but it still hasn't been found.