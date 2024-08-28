Olivia Dunne reacts to Pirates' epic collapse against Cubs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne took to social media on Wednesday to react to the Pirates' loss against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

The Cubs scored 11 unanswered runs to beat the Pirates 14-10, sending the Buccos to their third consecutive loss. Amid the team's meltdown, Dunne, an LSU gymnastics star, shared her feelings on the social media platform X with a GIF.

The GIF featured Skenes, the Pirates' rookie phenom pitcher who started Wednesday's game. The 22-year-old pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced. He received a no-decision.

The Pirates were leading 8-3 after the top of the fifth inning and increased their lead to 10-3 after the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pittsburgh's bullpen allowed 11 earned runs and 11 hits over the final four innings. The Cubs scored two runs in the seventh inning, three runs in the eighth inning and six runs in the ninth inning.

The Pirates (62-71) are in last place in the National League Central division. Pittsburgh travels to Cleveland on Friday to start a three-game series against the Guardians.