In exchange for one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card, Pirates offer 30 years of season tickets behind home plate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are offering 30 years' worth of season tickets behind home plate in exchange for an extremely rare Paul Skenes rookie card.

The Pirates want to bring the Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card to PNC Park to share with all Pirates fans. And they're willing to trade quite a lot to get it.

In a social media post, the team said it's offering two season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, a softball game at PNC Park with coaching from Pirates alumni and "a spring training experience like no other," which includes two signed jerseys and a meeting with Paul Skenes himself.

To the lucky person who finds this card… We’d love to bring this card home to PNC Park to share with all Buccos fans.



Here’s our offer: https://t.co/qSDgZg3C8p pic.twitter.com/efNGhjidQ4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 15, 2024

Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, is upping the ante, writing on social media that whoever finds the card can sit with her at a Pirates game in her suite.

The card can be found in a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update, which dropped on Nov. 13.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft out of LSU made his MLB debut in May, posting the lowest ERA in the league. In his rookie season, Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts. According to StatsPerform, he was the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since Scott Perry in 1918.

Skenes has been racking up the honors, being named rookie of the year by Baseball America and Baseball Digest. He was also named to the 2024 All-MLB First Team and is a finalist for the National League Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards.