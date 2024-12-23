Boaz's recipe for pineapple latkes

Watch CBS News
On Talk Pittsburgh, Boaz showed us how to make pineapple latkes. He's sharing his recipe below: 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 tbsp white or brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 eggs
  • One 8 and 1/4 ounce can crushed pineapple
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil 
  • Oil for frying

Directions: 

  • Combine all ingredients; stir just until mixed well 
  • Heat enough oil to cover bottom of skillet generously
  • Using about 1/4 cup of batter for each latke, drop into hot oil and fry over medium-low heat until golden on each side, about 5 minutes.

