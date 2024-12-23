Boaz's recipe for pineapple latkes
On Talk Pittsburgh, Boaz showed us how to make pineapple latkes. He's sharing his recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tbsp white or brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 eggs
- One 8 and 1/4 ounce can crushed pineapple
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Oil for frying
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients; stir just until mixed well
- Heat enough oil to cover bottom of skillet generously
- Using about 1/4 cup of batter for each latke, drop into hot oil and fry over medium-low heat until golden on each side, about 5 minutes.