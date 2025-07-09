Blueberry Streusel Pie recipe | Cooking with Rania

It's July and blueberries are in season. That's the theme of this week's Rania's Recipe! She's showing us how to make a delicious summer pie.

Blueberry Streusel Pie

1 recipe pie dough (see recipe below)

Pie Filling:

6 cups fresh blueberries

juice and zest from 1 lemon

½ cup sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup flour

Pinch of salt

Streusel Crumb Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

Prepare the pie dough as directed in the recipe.

Set rack of oven to the lower-third and preheat the oven to 400 degrees

Make the crumb topping:

Stir together the flour, both sugars, cinnamon, and salt in a medium mixing bowl, and then add the melted butter and stir to fully combine. Pop into the fridge to chill while you assemble the filling and prepare the crust.

Make the filling:

In a large mixing bowl, gently stir together the blueberries, lemon zest & juice, sugar, pinch of salt, cornstarch and flour. Let that sit for a few minutes at room temperature to release some juices.

Assemble & bake the pie

Pour off any accumulated liquid from the filling and then pour the filling into the prepared piecrust. Using your hands, crumble the chilled streusel on top of the blueberries. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 30-40 minutes longer. If the crust or topping starts getting too dark, remove from the oven and place a thin strip of foil around the edges of the crust and/or a big piece of foil loosely over the topping, before placing it back in the oven to finish cooking. You'll know it's done when the filling is bubbling and creeping out around the sides of the pie, into the crumble topping. Resist your instinct to under-bake, as you want the filling to fully set.

Pie Dough (Pate Brisee)

2 cups all purpose flour

1 ¼ sticks (10 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter

½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons ice water (or slightly more if needed)

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, process the flour with butter and salt until a coarse meal forms. With the machine running, add ice water through the feed tube and process just until a ball of dough forms.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to a 12-inch round. Fit the dough round into a 9.5-inch deep dish pie pan. Trim the excess dough, leaving a ½ inch overhang. Fold the overhang inward and flute the edges in a decorative fashion. Place in the freezer while continuing with the recipe