Blood drive planned for Pittsburgh-area toddler battling complications from bone marrow transplant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A blood drive planned for later this month hopes to help a Pittsburgh-area toddler with a rare gene mutation who has been battling complications after a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

After her procedure last year at a St. Louis hospital, Clementine Blackham and her family were supposed to be home in McCandless for Christmas. But the nonprofit Vitalant says the family's stay has been extended to nearly a year because of medical complications.

(Photo provided by Vitalant)

"We are all praying that Clementine will soon be well enough to go home," her mom Tanner said in a news release from Vitalant. "In the meantime, we are grateful for her strength and spirit and for the inspiration she is to all that have heard about her story."

The community rallied around Clementine last year as her family searched for a bone marrow donor. Clementine's disorder prevents her body from producing blood cells, and a bone marrow transplant was her only chance for survival. More than 450 people were swabbed at a registry in Ross Township, and an anonymous donor was found last summer.

(Photo: Provided)

Now Vitalant is asking the community to come together again, this time for a blood drive on Monday, July 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland on Cumberland Road. The replenishment blood drive will help Clementine, as well as others who need life-saving blood donations.

"Participation underscores the community's strength and solidarity, proving that even the most demanding challenges can be overcome together. This event embodies the spirit of Pittsburgh, where neighbors help neighbors. Schedule an appointment now and make a meaningful difference," Vitalant said in a press release.

(Photo: Provided)

Appointments can be made online using the blood drive code UZ0021181 or by calling 877-258-4825.