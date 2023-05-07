Family of 7-month-old in need of bone marrow transplant hosting donor registration event

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A local family is boosting their efforts to find a bone marrow donor for their 8-month-old daughter and they need help.

Today, the family of Clementine Blackham is holding a donor registration event at the Block Northway in Ross Township.

We introduced you to Baby Clementine earlier this year and she's battling an extremely rare gene mutation called the LR8 Gene.

RELATED: McCandless family looks for bone marrow donor for 7-month-old girl

Her parents said the mutation will cause her to go into bone marrow failure because her body does not produce red blood cells.

"Could you be clementines perfect match? Yes," said Tanner Blackham, Clementine's mother. "But could you be the one for thousands of other kids that need a bone marrow transplant? Yes. We will not stop until she has her match."

The drive takes place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and anyone who is in good health between the ages of 18 and 55 are eligible.

The family is also raising money for medical and living expenses for when Clementine hopefully gets the transplant she needs.