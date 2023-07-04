McCandless family finds bone marrow match for baby Clementine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Baby Clementine Blackham from McCandless has found a match that she needs for a bone marrow transplant.

Earlier this year, over 450 people were swabbed and signed up for the National Bone Marrow Registry at a drive in Ross Township.

The family said on Facebook that they have to go St. Louis so that she can get the transplant and there is a long road ahead, but they thank everyone for their support and prayers.

