Black History Month: Gus Greenlee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gus Greenlee was known for many things, but he was best known for being the owner of the Hill District's Crawford Grill, the Pittsburgh Crawfords Negro League baseball team and Greenlee Field -- the first African American owned stadium in the league.

When Greenlee started the Pittsburgh Crawfords, he was able to sign established stars like Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson.

The team went on to win league championships and some consider them to be the greatest of all Negro League teams.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.