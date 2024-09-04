Bills safety Damar Hamlin will start season opener against Cardinals

Difficult as it was for Damar Hamlin to deal with his many trepidations in last year's successful bid to resume playing football following a near-death experience, the Buffalo Bills safety wouldn't change a thing in retrospect.

Each step of the process — his first practice, first tackle, first game — is what Hamlin believes led to him achieving a new plateau in his comeback in being selected as a season-opening starter on Wednesday.

Coach Sean McDermott made it official by announcing Hamlin will be paired with Taylor Rapp when the Bills take the field in hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

"Truly a blessing," Hamlin said.

"I reflect back on the whole process, and me not knowing if I would even be able to play again," he added. "Last season was primarily just about healing and making myself do the hard stuff, thrusting myself into things that were uncomfortable, that made me fearful or gave me anxiety. But I was doing the hard stuff last year to make it easier this year."

Whether by design or chance, Hamlin sat at the interview table wearing a green pullover with the words "Don't Quit" printed on the front.

"It aligns with who I am," he said.

In a mere 20 months, Hamlin has gone from going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a prime-time game at Cincinnati, to the fourth-year player earning a starting spot in a completely retooled secondary.

Both spots were open following the offseason breakup of Buffalo's seven-year starting tandem, with Jordan Poyer released and Micah Hyde still unsigned and contemplating retirement.

Hamlin, however, was hardly assured of being a starter after Buffalo signed fifth-year player Mike Edwards in free agency and then used a second-round pick to draft Cole Bishop. Edwards and Bishop, however, have missed significant time because of injuries, and McDermott credited Hamlin for showing consistency and building an on-field rapport with Rapp.

"What else can't this young man do?" McDermott said, proudly, referring to Hamlin, a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh.

"It's one thing to come back off of an ACL or a broken bone. It's another thing to come back off of what he came back off of, right, let alone just decide to play contact football. ... I mean, it's incredible," he added. "We're just extremely proud and full of gratitude to watch him go through what he's went through and where he is now."

It wasn't easy, Hamlin said, but worth it in acknowledging he often reflects on what happened.

"I think about it all the time. As much as the world experienced it, it happened to me," Hamlin said. "I enjoy that part of it because it allows me to stay connected with the reason why I'm here ... and I have a second chance at doing things the right way in all areas of my life."

Hamlin spent two days in a medically induced coma before finally being awakened while surrounded by his family. Doctors diagnosed the cause of Hamlin's heart stopping as a result of commotio cordis, which happens when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Cleared for practice and assured by specialists the chances of a recurrence were slim, Hamlin was gradually eased back into football.

He was limited to appearing in just five games in a backup and special teams role last season. In 2022, Hamlin enjoyed his most playing time in starting 13 games in place of Hyde, who was sidelined by a neck injury.

"I was super excited," Hamlin said, of being informed he won a starting job.

"Not going to lie, man, it's like a dream come true to work so hard then get what you worked for," he added. "But I want to continue on. You know, it's not about just performing in one game."

NOTES: The Bills are going with two captains — quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Terrell Bernard — after losing six of eight captains from last year this offseason. The team will also feature a 10-player leadership council. ... WR Curtis Samuel is expected to play and practiced fully after being bothered by a toe injury. Backup QB Mitch Trubisky was limited in practice with a knee injury sustained last month.

