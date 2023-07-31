"Big Brother" 25th season premiere set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET

"Big Brother" 25th season starts Aug. 2 on CBS New York "Big Brother" 25th season starts Aug. 2 on CBS New York 00:47

NEW YORK - "Big Brother" returns on Wednesday for its 25th season.

Sixteen people will move into the Big Brother house, and spend the summer competing for $750,000.

This season's cast consists of:

America Lopez (Brooklyn, NY)

Blue Kim (New York, NY)

Bowie Jane (Los Angeles, CA)

Cameron Hardin (Eastman, GA)

Cory Wurtenberger (Weston, FL)

Felicia Cannon (Kennesaw, GA)

Hisam Goueli (Seattle, WA)

Izzy Gleicher (New York, NY)

Jag Bains (Omak, WA)

Jared Fields (Norwalk, CT)

Kirsten Elwin (Houston, TX)

Luke Valentine (Coral Springs, FL)

Matt Klotz (Baton Rough, LA

Mecole Hayes (Upper Marlboro, MD)

Red Utley (Gatlinburg, TN)

Reilly Smedley (Nashville, TN)

You can watch the 90 minute live premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.