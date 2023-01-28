Bethel Park recover two vehicles connected to car rental scheme
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Bethel Park Police have said they have recovered two vehicles connected to a fraudulent car rental scheme from Avis.
Police have arrested Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington.
Both were charged with receiving stolen property.
Last month, a former employee at an Avis in Monroeville was accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
