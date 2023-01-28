Watch CBS News
Bethel Park recover two vehicles connected to car rental scheme

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police recover vehicles connected to rental scheme
Police recover vehicles connected to rental scheme 00:21

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Bethel Park Police have said they have recovered two vehicles connected to a fraudulent car rental scheme from Avis. 

Police have arrested Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington. 

RELATED: Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs

Both were charged with receiving stolen property. 

Last month, a former employee at an Avis in Monroeville was accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin. 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 10:32 AM

