Bethel Park recover two vehicles connected to car rental scheme

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Bethel Park Police have said they have recovered two vehicles connected to a fraudulent car rental scheme from Avis.

Police have arrested Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington.

RELATED: Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs

Both were charged with receiving stolen property.

Last month, a former employee at an Avis in Monroeville was accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.