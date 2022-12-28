Former Avis regional manager accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monroeville is facing charges and is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles out of an Avis rental car location where she was a regional manager in exchange for cash and drugs.

Police say that 40-year-old Jackie Neubauer is a former regional manager for four Avis locations, including the location along William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Neubauer is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. She was fired earlier this month after the fraudulent transactions were discovered.

Police say that Neubauer admitted to accepting heroin from people who rented cars using fake drivers licenses, names, addresses, and credit card numbers.

According to court paperwork, an investigation by Avis revealed that 15 vehicles which were fraudulently rented out have been reported stolen. The investigation also estimates that an additional 30 vehicles could be reported stolen by early January.

Avis told police that 92 fraudulent rental contracts have led to a loss of revenue of over $242,000 and the 15 stolen vehicles have a low average estimate of $25,000 each, with an estimated loss of value of approximately $375,000, totaling a current estimated loss of over $617,000.

Court paperwork says that Neubauer's standard practice was to rent cars for one month at a time for $1,000, without Avis collecting any proceeds.

When interviewed by police, Neubauer said she was paid in cash by a man who would re-rent the vehicle to his associates, who would then give Neubauer heroin in exchange.

15 different vehicles have been identified by police that were confirmed as being stolen, all rented between October 19 and December 9.

Police say that one of the fraudulently rented vehicles was used a carjacking in the City of Pittsburgh and that another was used in the theft of over 35 catalytic converters in Uniontown and North Huntington.

At least three other fraudulent rentals were involved in high-speed pursuits that escaped Monroeville Police.

Police say that Neubauer is in custody and is awaiting arraignment on numerous charges, including forgery, theft, unlawful computer use, criminal conspiracy, and prohibited acts, among other offenses.