Disturbing images posted on Bethel Park municipal website after hack

Someone hacked the Bethel Park municipal website and posted disturbing images.

The Bethel Park website has since been restored, but resident Sharon Assad described the images as "scary" and "eerie."

Images of the hacked page show foreign texts. The language appears to be Turkish and to those who don't speak the language, some recognizable words stood out, like the name of countries.

With advanced tools, the message appears to be a potential threat involving the compromise of American data.

"Really the concern is if any resident data, any private information, was housed in any sort of data system that's connected with the website. That information could be vulnerable," said community member Jon Lloyd.

Bethel Park says their internal system wasn't hacked but their web host was. The breach lasted about 45 minutes.

"It could've been 12 to 30 other accounts that they're the host of. When we found out about it, we reacted, got ahold of them and they were able to catch the person," said Mayor Jack Allen.

It's still unclear if any data was stolen.

"It was shocking. Now obviously we're under investigation. The FBI is investigating and we will have more answers next week," Allen said.

The FBI says they're aware of the situation but cannot provide further comment at this time.