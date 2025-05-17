Bessemer volunteer firefighters walk off job over disagreement with borough council

Bessemer Borough is starting from scratch with its fire department.

A volunteer firefighter with the department told KDKA-TV that all 11 members walked off the job on Friday in a disagreement with the borough council.

Now-former firefighter Christian Everly said Bessemer and North Beaver had been discussing a potential merger, but Bessemer firefighters expressed concern. Everly said that was when the retaliation started.

"We feel like everything that's going on is because of us, somehow. We went from 200 calls to nothing, and we haven't ran anything in a month," Everly said.

A Bessemer councilmember would not comment, instead directing inquiries to the borough solicitor.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the solicitor and has not yet heard back.