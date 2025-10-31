Bentworth boys and girls soccer teams win WPIAL championships on the same night

It was a big night for the Bentworth High School boys and girls soccer programs at Highmark Stadium as both teams won WPIAL championship titles just hours apart.

The Bentworth girls soccer team got the big night started when they won their first ever WPIAL championship, beating Sewickley Academy 1-0 in a thriller that came down to the wire.

With just over 90 seconds left in the game, sophomore Brielle Dillon broke a scoreless tie, giving the Lady Bearcats the lead and ultimately, their first-ever championship hardware.

Hours later, the boys soccer team joined the WPIAL history books as they defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a 3-1 win, earning their third straight WPIAL championship.

Ryan and Adam Moessner each scored goals for Bentworth, which should come as no surprise as the brothers were the leading and second leading goal scorers in the WPIAL this season.

Dozens of teams in the history of the WPIAL have won back-to-back championships, but the Bearcats' threepeat puts them into rare history when it comes to high school soccer in western Pennsylvania.

BENTWORTH BOYS AND GIRLS BRINGING HOME THE CLASS A SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS. Congratulations Bearcats! pic.twitter.com/Gumi8rKzwN — Scott S. Martin (@BentworthSD) October 31, 2025

Bentworth is the first boys soccer team to win three straight WPIAL titles since Quaker Valley won championships in 1991, 1992, and 1993.

Both the boys and girls Bentworth teams now shift their focus to the PIAA state playoffs with more hardware up for grabs.

The PIAA playoffs kick off Tuesday when the Bentworth boys face Mercyhurst Prep. The girls will face McConnellsburg.