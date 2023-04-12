Bellevue community still fighting to bring back volunteer fire department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The community is still fighting to bring back Bellevue's volunteer fire department.

There was another tense meeting Tuesday in Bellevue a month after the borough council voted to decertify the Columbia Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company.

"I ask you to really reconsider and understand how important the firefighters are in this community. Please, reverse your decision and reinstate our firefighters," one resident said.

The council cited a report from studies it had done that noted the company does not have the staffing capacity to provide adequate services. The borough has at least two paid firefighters and one engine to respond to emergencies.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is now handling calls coming out of Bellevue.

"This wasn't a dictatorship,'" another resident said. "This is a democracy, and so where did the decorum go? The decorum where you ask the residents?"

KDKA-TV tried to get answers Tuesday as council members entered the executive session but no one commented. Councilperson Sabreena Miller, who voted against the decertification, is speaking out.

"I'm hoping that council will be agreeable to further discussions on this," Miller said. "We've listened to public comment."

Miller expressed concern about Pittsburgh firefighters responding to calls.

"I did speak to speak with some representatives from the city of Pittsburgh," Miller said. "There is no formal agreement in place, so as a resident I am concerned. But I'm looking forward to working with councilpersons to see what we come up with."

Glenn Prichard, the former fire chief in Bellevue, pleaded with the board to reverse its decision.

"There was opportunity tonight for you guys to rescind this vote and to get the volunteers back in the fray right now," Prichard said.

Prichard said they won't stop putting pressure on the council, while resident Paul Miller said he is going to hire a lawyer.