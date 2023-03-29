Bellevue Borough Council votes to decertify volunteer fire department

BELLEVUE (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is now handling calls coming out of Bellevue after the borough's council voted to decertify their volunteer fire department.

Council voted to decertify Columbia Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company, which is known as the borough's volunteer department.

Firefighters from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire will now provide automatic aid to the borough at no cost.

Council sent a letter to residents saying the Bellevue Fire Department has 3 career and 3 part-time firefighters, and the Columbia Hose, Hook, and Ladder members are volunteers.

Council says that Bellevue has a unique hybrid setup because the Fire Chief is also a volunteer, meaning that paid firefighters take direction from the volunteer chief.

Council says this can pose significant complications as the career firefighters generally have more training and certification than volunteers.

The borough had two studies completed and the report noted that it's apparent that the delivery of fire services is not keeping with progressive fire department management techniques or efficient fire service protection.

Council says the issues have been intensified by the declining number of volunteer firefighters.

The president of the Columbia Hose, Hook, and Ladder #1, Heidi Cummings, tells KDKA that the paid and volunteer firefighters work seamlessly together on emergency services.

Cummings says the decision made by council puts families at risk.

Council says the borough's paid firefighters will respond to non-structure fire incidents.

If there is a structure fire, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire will respond from mostly their station in Brighton Heights.

Council will continue to review for fire safety services can be provided.