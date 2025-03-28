Watch CBS News
Police investigating Belle Vernon Area elementary school threat

Police in Rostraver Township are investigating a school threat within the Belle Vernon Area School District.

Belle Vernon Area Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool said in a letter to the community on Thursday that administrators were made aware of a threat involving weapons and potential fighting being discussed among Rostraver Elementary students  .

Dr. Glasspool said it was particularly concerning that one student talked about bringing a gun onto the school bus on Friday. 

The Rostraver Township Police Department is now investigating the situation and school officials have discussed the matter with the parent of the student who was said to be the target of the potential threat, Dr. Glasspool said.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," Dr. Glasspool said. "We take all potential threats seriously and will continue to maintain open communication with families and law enforcement, provide a secure learning environment for all students, and respond promptly and thoroughly to any safety concerns." 

A police officer is expected to be present at the bus stop on Friday morning and a school official will be riding on the bus route where the threats were said to have been made. 

